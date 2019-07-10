MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A Manchester preschool teacher was arrested after being accused of pushing a student.
In December of 2018, a mother of a 5-year-old student, who attended the Manchester Preschool Center, reported she was made aware of an incident involving her son and a paraprofessional.
The paraprofessional was identified as 48-year-old Angela Casey.
The mother told police Casey had pushed her son and the boy suffered an injury.
On Tuesday, Casey turned herself into police on a warrant issued in relation to this case.
Casey was charged with third-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.
According to officials, Casey was placed on administrative leave on December 5, 2018, pending the outcome of the investigations by DCF and police. She remained on leave through the end of the school year and resigned effective June 30, 2019.
She is scheduled to appear in court later in the month.
