Manchester residents brace for flooding

MANCHESTR, Ct. (WFSB) - Ambassador Drive in Manchester has been hit hard, first Henri washed it away and Ida is trying to finish the job.
A mini waterfall has formed as the water drains down.
Ida continues to erode and eat away at the soil underneath.
The remnants of Ida is a big concern for dozens of neighbors who were already flooded during Henri, less than two weeks ago.
“I’m really afraid it’s going to flood again,” said Ed Bolduc.
Ed Bolduc is had to pump out his basement during Henri. He was out checking the damage that storm left behind, while hoping his home won’t be damaged again.
“The water definitely subsided a lot, we were back down to a small brook, but it’s grown a little bit tonight. I’m out inspecting to see where I’m at,” said Bolduc.
Elsewhere, Manchester’s usual trouble spots were already under water.
After Henri flood waters were up to the bench and locals are bracing for similar totals.
Bolduc said, “I think it’s just going to be the amount. I hope that the work the town did does not allow it to grow to what it did last time.”
The storm will continue to drench the state with water during the overnight hours.
The Rocky Hill Fire Department explained what you should do if you wake up and find yourself in a flooding situation.
“Flooded basements, utilities become an issue. If your basement floods, you want to make sure it doesn’t impinge upon your electric or your gas or your oils. Hit your breakers, turn off your power switches, shut them down. The last thing you want is a problem with that,” said Capt. Douglas Clarke.
Driving in these conditions is awful. There could be flooded roads and the darkness will only compound the issue because we can’t gauge how deep the water is.
Fire officials do expect to have to respond to those types of calls.
The best advice is if you find yourself on a road with standing water is to turn around, you don’t want to chance getting stuck.
