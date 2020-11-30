MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A Manchester business is back in business after being shut down for coronavirus violations.
The Hungry Tiger was closed by the health department, but had now reopened after fixing the cited problems.
The owner spoke exclusively to Channel 3 about what he had to do to reopen.
“The health department re-educated us on the protocol for opening restaurants, in association with the fire marshal’s office. They gave us a list of corrections we need to make, and they gave us 48 hours to do that, which was generous of them, and we were able to achieve that with the help of my long term staff,” said Don Denley, owner of Hungry Tiger.
The Hungry Tiger has been around for nearly 40 years. The owner said this is the first time they’ve ever had any problems.
"We've had many awards over the years for the live music club and different music we've done," Denley said.
They were shut down by the health department for two days because they were not following COVID-19 guidelines for businesses.
"We didn't follow the rules properly and we were called out for it, but we were able to move forward and make the corrections and we are COVID compliant so it's safe for our customers," Denley said.
The owner says they were not in compliance with mask wearing, social distancing, and enforcing that customers who were drinking were ordering food as well.
The restaurant has a kitchen and they do serve meals, but the Hungry Tiger is really known for it's live music.
Denley says if he wants to stay open, he'll have to focus on being a restaurant for now.
"Most of our business is driven from the happy hour business and late night business, so we are going have to be creative with our food, consistent with our food and service. We are owing to have to follow the social distancing and masking and we hope our regular customers and those who haven't been here for a while recognize we're following protocol. A safe place to ear and drink and they'll support us," Denley said.
Businesses can be fined $10,000 for violating rules, but Denley says he was not fined. The health department told him what to do and he did it.
RELATED: Gov. Lamont increases fines for businesses violating COVID-19 rules to $10,000
The pandemic has been difficult for many businesses, especially the Hungry Tiger because it’s mainly a bar with live entertainment.
Channel 3 reached out to the health department, but they did not respond.
