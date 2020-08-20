MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The annual Manchester Road Race will be limited this year.
The event's committee revealed on Thursday morning its plans for the 2020 race.
It said the race will be limited to 500 runners, but there will be a virtual version of the 4.7 mile run that will be available for anyone.
“Obviously, due to the COVID-19 health crisis, this year’s 84th annual Manchester Road Race will look and be much different from all of our past events,” said Dr. Tris Carta, president of the Manchester Road Race Committee. “But we sincerely believe that by utilizing this hybrid approach, we can safely keep the town’s Turkey Day tradition alive in a manner that is totally consistent with state public health mandates."
Runners can start signing up on Oct. 1 on the event's website, manchesterroadrace.com.
The fee is $20.
Registered runners will download a phone app with GPS capabilities to their smartphones. They can then run the 4.7-mile distance anywhere. The app will measure their distance and signal when they complete the full course. The app will upload their times to race officials. Runners will be able to see their progress on an “event map” of the actual MRR course, even if they are running on a rail trail.
The virtual race must be completed between 8 a.m. on Nov. 19 and 5 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020.
Runners who wish to compete in the on-road race on Thanksgiving Day will be able to indicate that when they register for the virtual race. Only persons who sign up for the virtual race will be eligible for selection to compete on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.
The road race committee will choose 500 entrants, which is the maximum number of participants permitted for road race fields under current state guidelines. The entrants will run the loop course through the town’s central streets on Thanksgiving morning. Under a staggered, “wave” starting system, twenty heats with 25 runners in each heat will start the race at five-minute intervals. The overall order of finish will be determined on the basis of net times.
The first wave of this year’s road race will begin at 8 a.m, two hours earlier than the usual starting time. The race will start and finish on Main Street in Manchester, in front of St. James Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.