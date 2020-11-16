MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - This year COVID-19 nearly canceled one of Connecticut’s most anticipated Thanksgiving traditions.
After a few alterations, The Manchester Road Race will take place.
The event will be virtual and happen before Thanksgiving; however, organizers are asking runners to avoid downtown Manchester.
“Thanksgiving in Manchester is a special place to be,” said Jeff Sullivan of Manchester.
For the last 84 years in Manchester, the road race has been a turkey day tradition. Runners like Sullivan look forward to it every autumn.
“It’s like a festival, everybody shows up in costumes,” he said. “The tradition in Manchester on Thanksgiving Day is to be out on Main Street running in the road race. But obviously we cannot do that this year.”
Jim Balcome has been the race director for 44 years, but he said he never had to plan an event like this. The in-person run was canceled due to the COVID-19 crises and replaced with a virtual race. He admitted it will be strange.
“Many folks have said ‘well it just seems natural that we have to go to downtown Manchester,” Balcome said.
Balcome hoped downtown Manchester is quiet on turkey day. For safety reasons, the virtual race will take place between this Thursday and the day before Thanksgiving, though some plan to run the race route on the holiday.
“I think it’s about keeping up with the tradition and you can run the course and do it safely,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said he understood why race organizers were concerned, but he felt if he showed up early and ran by himself or with immediate family members, he'll be able to avoid any danger.
“It’s no different than when people go out and run on the street every day,” he said. “Just give a little space between you and the other people.”
Still, Balcome hoped to encourage people to run somewhere else. He said COVID may have changed the rules of the event, but the Manchester Road Race could still be special.
“In our view of the world, it’s the kickoff event for the holiday season,” he said.
A spokesman for the Manchester Police Department told Channel 3 that officers will be monitoring the race route on Thanksgiving to make sure anyone who runs along main street does so in a safe and responsible way.
