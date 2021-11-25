MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The return of a holiday tradition.
After going virtual last year, runners got to hit the pavement in-person for the Manchester Road Race.
Hundreds of runners descended into downtown Manchester this Thanksgiving morning for the return of the Manchester Road Race.
You had your usual runners in and out of costume.
Wilkins Guadalupe donned his cape, running the race for the first time, because it was in-person this year.
“People were super friendly. It was super caring, people were cheering on, such great to have that, because in virtual ways you don’t feel as motivated so you might not have a better race time," Guadalupe explained.
The race course ran for nearly five miles, attracting runners from all over the country.
The Sprague family decided to run it for the first time this year too and it won’t be their last.
Not all of the Manchester Road Race traditions continued this year.
Since masks have to be worn at indoor events, they cancelled the pre-race spaghetti supper and the Charlie Robbins luncheon for this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.