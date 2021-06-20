MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A welcoming sign that things are starting to return to normal.
Officials with the Manchester Road Race announced that this year's race will return to an in-person capacity.
However, participants have the option of running the race virtually.
The decision to hold the annual race this year comes after a consultation with town and state officials.
“We’re back. Barring any adverse changes in the current public health conditions or state and federal regulations, we will hold our regular road race this year. We’ve already begun planning, and we are hoping to make the 85th annual Manchester Road Race a very special celebration," said Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Race Committee.
“There’s nothing quite as special as Thanksgiving morning in Manchester, Connecticut. The Town is thrilled to be hosting the Manchester Road Race once again," said Manchester Mayor Jay Moran.
Mayor Moran added that he is "strongly urging" all runners and volunteers receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the race.
“We want the Manchester Road Race to be as safe as we can possibly make it, and that will of course depend heavily on the cooperation of our participants and volunteers in getting fully vaccinated,” Carta said.
The pandemic forced officials to initially limit the number of participants for last year's race, later canceling the race entirely.
Officials reevaluated their options and decided that they would still hold the annual road race, but in a virtual capacity instead.
About 2,000 people from all over the world either ran or walked in last year's road race.
Now, with the public getting vaccinated and the state's decision to roll back health restrictions, the annual Thanksgiving Day race in Manchester is making its return.
Additional details regarding the status of other events that are happening the week of the race will be divulged at a later time.
Online registration for this year's race opens on September 1.
The 2021 Manchester Road Race gets underway at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
