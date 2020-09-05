MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - The Manchester Road Race set for Thanksgiving Day has been canceled, officials announced Saturday.
The Manchester Road Race Committee said there will not be an on-site road race, but there will be a virtual road race held instead.
Officials say registration for the virtual race will begin October 1. More information can be found here.
"After further review and consultation with officials from the Town of Manchester, we have sadly reached the conclusion that, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will not be possible from a health and logistical standpoint for us to safely hold an on-site race this Thanksgiving," said Dr. Tris Carta, President of the Manchester Road Race Committee.
Officials say this is the first time the road race, which started in 1927, has not been held since the Great Depression and World War II. The race was held every year from 1945 to 2019.
"Although so many of us are disappointed that the Manchester Road Race will not be live this year, keeping our community and the many visitors who come to town on Thanksgiving Day safe is our number one priority," said Manchester Mayor Jay Moran.
