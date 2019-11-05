MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A Manchester Town Committee chairman was struck and killed by a car in Manchester Tuesday night.
The Connecticut Republican Party confirmed Chairman John Deeb was killed during the crash.
It is with much sadness for us to announce tonight the unexpected loss of our Manchester Town Committee Chairman, John Deeb. Chairman Romano & everyone at @CTGOP sends our condolences to the family and friends of John. #ctpolitics pic.twitter.com/MHzC2rqUlT— CT GOP (@CTGOP) November 6, 2019
Police responded to the intersection of Hartford Road and Fairfield Street around 6:30 p.m. for the crash.
Deeb, 75, was taken to Hartford Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police said the driver of the crash remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
