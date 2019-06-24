MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A mascot that represented generations of local high schoolers has been dropped because of racial insensitivity.
For decades, Manchester High School has been known as the Indians, but next school year, they’ll be the Redhawks.
It took two years and it was students who made the push for the change.
They decided the name was not appropriate or respectful, and they officially cut ties on Monday night.
The Indian, the mascot that represented Manchester High School for 70 years, was dropped.
The unanimous decision made by Manchester’s Board of Education was years in the making and started because of students like Vanessa Phillips, who is now a graduate.
“I think it’s just our social climate right now. We live in a time where we feel divided and the social climate brought us together to make this type of change,” Phillips said.
Native American mascots are still common in professional sports, and many previous graduates in favor of keeping the name argue this move is doing away with tradition.
“We aren’t erasing them. They still belong in our community and we still have members, and I want them to know that they still belong here, and we still love you,” Phillips said.
Words weren’t needed to know which side people were on at the meeting Monday night, but the debate was civil at the Board of Education meeting, which lasted more than an hour.
In the end, administration sided with the students.
“I don’t always know better than teenagers. Sometimes they know what’s right and this is one of those cases,” said Jason Scappaticci, BOE member.
The vote ushered in a new legacy for the next generation.
“Young people continue to be impressive. Adults should do more listening to young people and when you let them have a voice and respect what they’re thinking, they do remarkable things,” said Superintendent Matthew Geary.
Now that the decision was made, a lot of work will be done over the summer to remove the name and change it to Redhawks.
As for sports uniforms, the district has been going with just “Manchester” for several years now, so there’s no real impact.
