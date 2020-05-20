MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – 100 cards (or more) for a 100th birthday!
A Manchester woman is hoping people in Connecticut, and even further, can send birthday cards to her grandmother.
Erin Daley’s grandmother, Elisabeth Healy is turning 100 on May 29.
Due to the pandemic, Daley is hoping to put a smile on her face.
She is asking people if they would be willing to send a birthday card to help celebrate her grandmother’s milestone birthday.
Anyone who wishes to send a card may address it to:
Elisabeth Healy
c/o Erin Daley
5 Louise Lane
Manchester, CT 06040
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.