Sherrian Howe

Sherrian Howe was reported missing on Dec. 21, 2021, according to Manchester police.

 Manchester police

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester asked for the public's help to find a woman who's been missing since before Christmas.

Manchester police said 21-year-old Sherrian Howe was last seen on Dec. 21, 2021.

They described her as standing 5'1" tall and weighing about 105 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

A vehicle associated with Howe was found unoccupied in Windsor Locks on Dec. 28, according to police.

Police said they upgraded the report from a missing person's case to a Silver Alert on Dec. 29.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5500.

