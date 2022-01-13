MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester asked for the public's help to find a woman who's been missing since before Christmas.
Manchester police said 21-year-old Sherrian Howe was last seen on Dec. 21, 2021.
They described her as standing 5'1" tall and weighing about 105 pounds.
She has black hair and brown eyes.
A vehicle associated with Howe was found unoccupied in Windsor Locks on Dec. 28, according to police.
Police said they upgraded the report from a missing person's case to a Silver Alert on Dec. 29.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at 860-645-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.