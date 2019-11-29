MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Black Friday shopping is underway at Buckland Hills Mall in Manchester.
If you are planning to head out for shopping later this evening, a new program is being implemented to make the shopping experience more safe.
Buckland Hills Mall and Brass Mill Center in Waterbury are going to be enforcing a curfew this year. This comes after a brawl the day after Christmas in 2018 that included over 300 people.
The curfew is for anyone under the age of 18 without adult supervision.
"I think it's better to have a curfew or supervision over there," said Ralph Perez of Waterbury.
An adult can accompany up to four minors, but anyone under the age of 17 will be asked to show an ID to mall safety officer. They will need to have an adult stay with them, or be asked to leave the mall.
"I could see how that would be a little aggravating, because I would want to be dropped off here if I was that age," said Jaylen Thompson of East Lyme.
The curfew is only in effect during specific hours, and on specific days.
Fridays and Saturdays from now through December 21, curfew begins at 5 p.m.
December 26 through December 30, the curfew starts at 1 p.m.
The policy applies to the entire property, including parking lots and sidewalks.
"There's other places to go and have fun though, you don't have to come to the mall," said Maeve Counter of East Lyme.
Officials with the mall say guests of all ages are welcome, but this is to help prevent disruptive incidents and keep shoppers safe.
The new curfew policy has the support of Manchester Police and the Mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.