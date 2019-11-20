MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Two local shopping malls are implementing mandatory curfews this holiday season.
Starting Nov. 28 and running through Dec. 21, anyone under the age of 18 must be with an adult after 5 p.m. at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury and the Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester. The curfew will be in effect every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during that time frame.
Then, starting on Thursday Dec. 26, adult supervision will be required every day through Dec. 30, beginning at 1 p.m.
According to Brass Mill Center General Manager Bill DeMaio, the curfew program “is an extra measure to ensure safety and establish a family-friendly environment for guests enjoy our shopping, entertainment and dining venues throughout the holidays.”
During the curfew hours, public safety officers will be stationed at all mall entrances to check identifications of visitors who appear to be 17 years old or younger.
“In an effort to eliminate disruptive behavior by unsupervised youth and create a family-friendly atmosphere, we made the decision to implement a curfew program for the holiday season, said Virginia Pepe, general manager of The Shoppes at Buckland Hills. “All are welcome at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills and at all times. We simply require that young guests have adult supervision during certain hours through the duration of the busy holiday shopping season.”
One adult may accompany up to four individuals between 11 and 17 years old. There is no limitation for the number of children age 10 and under.
The adults must remain with children through the duration of the shopping experience.
