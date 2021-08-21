MADISON, CT (WFSB)-- The town of Madison has issued a Mandatory Evacuation Order for all residents south of Boston Post Road.
Residents must evacuate homes no later than 9pm this evening due to the likelihood of the storm surge and coastal flooding.
If you live in an evacuation zone and are homebound contact Madison Police Department at 203-245-6500
A shelter is available and located at Town Campus Gym at 8 Campus Drive, this shelter does has accommodations for pets if necessary.
