BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Mandatory water restrictions were ordered for the City of Bristol.
The mayor's office and the city's Water and Sewer Department announced on Tuesday that its reservoirs were below 60 percent capacity.
Both blamed the lack of rain.
Five of the state's eight counties, including Hartford County, were under a stage 2 drought as of Tuesday. According to the state, that meant there was an emerging drought with a potential impact on water supplies agriculture or natural ecosystems.
As a result, Bristol required all water customers to limit the amount of outside water they use.
The department's odd/even watering days policy is in effect. Property owners with odd address numbers can water their lawns or wash their vehicles odd days of the month. On even days, it's vice versa.
“We issued voluntary restrictions in August, hoping that we would see some rainfall in early September, but unfortunately we have not received enough rain to avoid having to issue the mandatory restrictions,” sid Robert Longo, superintendent.
Under the Bristol Water and Sewer Department’s rules and regulations, the department may discontinue service if it decides that a customer is jeopardizing the safety and integrity of the water supply.
Anyone with questions on the restrictions or the city’s water supply can contact the Bristol Water and Sewer Department at 860-582-7431.
More information can be found on the department's website here.
