WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) -- The Westport Fire Department responded to a manhole explosion on Wednesday on Railroad Place.
Officials said crews found smoke coming from a manhole and the cover displaced.
That’s when firefighters quickly determined that an explosion had occurred.
According to the department, an excavator unintentionally dug up a live underground power line at a construction site on Franklin Street.
No injuries were reported.
Eversource responded to the incident to assess the situation and make sure the area was safe.
It’s estimated that repairs will continue until Thursday morning.
