MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - The body of an elderly man was pulled from a building that partially collapsed from a fire in Milford.
The call came in a little after 10 p.m. on Monday.
The man wasn't pulled from the building until late Tuesday night. Officials are trying to determine his identity.
They said the structure, located at 51 Roses Mill Rd., partially collapsed while they were working to put out the flames Monday into Tuesday.
Fire was in the basement and on the first floor when they arrived. It quickly spread into the attic.
Crews finally got it under control around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. It was reduced to hot spots later in the morning.
They said the back wall of the building was the portion that partially collapsed.
According to a battalion chief, the building had been vacant for 15 to 20 years. It had previously been Rob's Deli and a VCR rental location.
Following the fire, the building was deemed uninhabitable and fenced off.
Fire officials said no other injuries were reported.
There was also no word on whether or not the fire was being investigated as suspicious.
A cause has not been found. The condition of the building initially made it unsafe for the fire marshal and a building inspector to enter. Officials said that delayed their investigation.
Fire crews from Stratford and West Haven provided assistance with station coverage.
