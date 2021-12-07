WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A house in West Haven was destroyed by an overnight fire.
Firefighters said they responded to the home on Collis and West Clark streets on Monday morning.
An, what officials believe to be, adult male was unaccounted for.
At some point, the body of, what is believed to be, an adult male was pulled from the site of the fire.
However, it is unclear if this is the person officials had been searching for.
The office of the chief medical examiner will work to determine the cause and manner of the man's death, as well as his identification.
State fire officials were called to the scene to investigate.
It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the fire. Authorities are still looking into what sparked the flames.
