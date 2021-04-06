ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - A man's murder in Rocky Hill led to the arrest of two people.
Robert Iacobucci, 75, was identified as the victim.
Franklin Cruz, 42, and Madeline Dickey, 35, both of New Britain, were charged with murdering and robbing Iacobucci, according to state police.
Rocky Hill police said they were called around 7:25 p.m. Monday to an address on Pondside Lane for a welfare check.
When they arrived, they said they found a dead man inside.
Rocky Hill detectives, along with members of the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Division, were called to the scene.
They labeled the death as "suspicious."
Investigators later determined that Iacobucci's death was a homicide and that the victim's vehicle was missing.
The vehicle was eventually found in New Britain.
New Britain police detained both Cruz and Dickey, who were then charged, according to troopers.
State police said the case remains open and that additional arrests are expected.
