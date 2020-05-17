MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Traditional movie theaters will remain shut down at least through the beginning of the shutdown, but that doesn’t mean you can’t catch a flick with your family.
One of the state’s iconic drive-in theaters is opening on Wednesday.
People are so excited that the Mansfield Drive-In is opening on Wednesday, but you can actually already see how they are getting ready to entertain guests.
Stakes have been placed ten feet apart in their parking lots to help people stay socially distant while they enjoy the show.
This is really just one of many precautions the Mansfield Drive-In is taking.
First and foremost, they are cutting crowd capacity in half.
Also, all concession purchases must be made online and then staff members will deliver your food right to your vehicle.
In fact, the only time guests can leave their cars is if they have to use the restroom and to make that a safer experience, the Mansfield Drive-In is installing increased porta potties to prevent crowding and, of course, they are requiring everyone to wear a mask outside.
Staff members will all be wearing masks and will go through sanitation training before opening night on Wednesday and the drive in’s play ground will remain closed.
One final note, ticket sales will all be online and only single features will be shown to prevent crowds gathering during intermission.
While traditional movie theaters will remain closed through at least phase one of the state’s reopening plan, drive-ins could play a big role in providing a fun, safe entertainment option for families.
There are three drive-in theaters in the state.
The Mansfield Drive-In opens Wednesday and the Pleasant Valley Drive-In in Barkhamsted has already opened.
The Southington Drive-In remains closed until further notice.
That theater is owned by the town.
