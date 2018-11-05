MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Many polling places tomorrow are located in municipal buildings, such as town halls and schools.
While many school districts will be closed, some are open, like Mansfield.
They’re adjusting security measures to keep voters separate from students.
Many school districts have teacher in-service day tomorrow, allowing the school building to be used as a polling place.
But Mansfield is open and so will the poll at Vinton Elementary School.
Mansfield has 4 voting districts, including one which is located at the elementary school.
Some taxpayers expressed concern about the disruption the day long activity might have on students or the security questions that come to play having strangers on the school grounds.
School Superintendent Kelly Lyman assured us there is ample parking and security for the day.
“We’ve also been able to isolate and secure a section of the building that has an outside entrance,” said Lyman.
Other polling locations in town are off school grounds, including a firehouse and the community center.
“I have confidence in our personnel, the public, and employees of the polls are only allowed to come in certain doors,” said April Holinko.
While many other school districts throughout eastern connecticut may be closed for the day to allow polls to open in schools, Mansfield we are told will be very secure with an officer on duty.
“The students may not even be aware that there is voting going on in the building,” said Lyman.
There will be ample parking and no interaction between voters and students.
