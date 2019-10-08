MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Mansfield’s town manager has resigned recently after local leaders accused him of making a series of discriminatory remarks.
UConn’s student paper, The Daily Campus, first reported this story, and perhaps the most stunning statement from Derrik Kennedy made Tuesday’s headline.
Kennedy resigned from his position as town manager after making the controversial comments, which were documented in a letter from Mansfield department heads to town council and the mayor.
Many people feel Kennedy’s most shocking comment dealt with race.
In the town leader’s letter, they claim after meeting with a NAACP leader, Kennedy stated, “I hate black people” as he was closing his officer door to begin a meeting with a department head.
According to the letter, Kennedy also made sexist comments. For example, the letter says he, “remarked that the old Rapunzel at Disney World was ‘hot,’ but the new one was not and ‘there has to be something for the dads.’”
The letter also accuses Kennedy of calling subordinates “idiots” and sometimes lying to town council. He’s also accused of making multiple ageist remarks including once, “requesting advice from a younger department head on how he could get rid of a senior female department head.”
Michael Wallace, a sociology professor at UConn said he discussed the issue with his class after the news broke because he says it’s a life lesson.
“We talked about it a little big as something that is a big outrageous and something that shouldn’t be done as a public servant,” Wallace said.
Channel 3 went to Kennedy’s home for a comment, but neighbors say he packed up his life and left, putting his house up for sale.
Kennedy resigned a job with a salary of $148,000.
Town leaders wrote in the letter, “his actions, and inaction, over the past year have eliminated any trust or confidence in his ability to effectively lead the town.”
