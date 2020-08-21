STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Coronavirus concerns are growing in college towns.
As thousands of students return to campus, the towns of Mansfield and Windham want to limit the number of people allowed at private gatherings.
New numbers show 17 students on campus at the University of Connecticut have tested positive for coronavirus, as well as three off campus students.
Mansfield and Windham officials want to cap the number of private gatherings to 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors. The statewide limit is at 100 outdoors and 25 indoors right now.
With the potential for parties on and off campus, officials say all it takes is just one event to put the whole community at risk.
“There’s been some bigger parties the past week or so because everyone’s been moving in, but I know the police have been more on it, so a lot of these parties have been getting stopped and stuff,” said Brian Tolle, a UConn junior.
The UConn fall semester starts is just ten days away and as people from all over the country and world move into the Storrs area, there’s concern about a surge in the number of coronavirus cases.
Mansfield Mayor Toni Moran spoke outside town hall on Friday with a clear message for students.
“We need you to be responsible, to take the full consideration of your own health, the health of your friends, and the unknown people around you,” Moran said.
Moran said in the last two weeks, there’s already been a concerning rate of increase in the number of cases.
“We are asking you again, please limit the size of your gatherings and particularly gatherings where alcohol is present,” Moran said.
Mansfield nearly doubles its population as UConn reconvenes. Town officials feel capping the size of gatherings could better protect students and the community.
Many parents are also concerned.
“Especially when they get together and they’re this close, it’s not good,” said Harvey Duffany.
While most students have been acting responsibly, videos of parties with no social distancing have already emerged.
“I’m sure Greek like is going to do its part to try and minimize all the big things, but I think all the new people who are excited to be around friends are more eager to go to parties and stuff like that,” said Julia Jahrstorler, a UConn juion.
During Governor Ned Lamont’s briefing on Thursday, he said the state will be watching case numbers closely.
“There were gatherings there that people were not maintaining proper protocols. I’m glad to see that UConn came down on them pretty hard as well. So, I’m cautiously optimistic we’re going to be able to get our college open safely,” Lamont said.
Channel 3 reached out to Lamont to see if he’d approve the town’s request to limit private gatherings. His office says it wouldn’t comment beyond what he said on Thursday.
Mansfield says if approved, violated would be fined $250 and there will be increased police patrols this weekend.
