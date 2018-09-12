MERIDEN (WFSB) - Following the death of a Meriden man two years ago, detectives said they arrested and charged a suspected drug dealer with manslaughter.
William Cooke Roberts was arrested on Sept. 9.
According to Meriden police, 24-year-old Alex Comforte was found dead at a home on Allen Avenue in Sept. 2016.
They said the incident was originally deemed an "untimely death."
However, detectives conducted a 23-month investigation that included multiple interviews, phone records analysis and a collaborative effort with the Medical Examiner's office.
As a result, enough evidence was gathered for a criminal case.
Detectives said Roberts sold the drugs to Comforte which ultimately led to his death.
Roberts was charged with second-degree manslaughter and three counts of sale of a controlled substance.
