CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Careers in science, engineering and manufacturing were all on display at a women's summit in Cromwell on Wednesday.
The message for young girls at the summit was "if you can dream it, you can do it."
Stephanie Yard has been a welder at Arthur G. Russell for 24 years.
"I like working with my hands and building things," Yard said. "So a desk is not where I went to be."
She said she doesn't work with many women.
The Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology is trying to change that.
“Women are making up about 50 percent of the workforce yet only about 25 percent of them are in the manufacturing field so this is about introducing young women, grades 6 through 12 to the manufacturing world," said Ron Angelo, Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology.
Wednesday, the students got a glimpse of the industries.
"I definitely want to do something related to technology," said Katie Ziblo, a 6th grader in Berlin.
They tested their talent at the Ice Cream Stick Factory, where they learned to build to scale.
"What really interests me is 3D printing because it looks really cool how they just get every single little part exact," said Victoria Vozvyshayeva, a 6th grader from Berlin. "Because I like having everything exactly the way I want it."
Organizers said there are nearly 6,000 manufacturing companies in Connecticut. They employ 164,000 people.
"It's a great field with great opportunities," Angelo said.
"Now I can learn about what I can be in the figure," Vozvyshayeva said. "I have more options."
Yard's advice is to never give up.
"Just because you're a girl certainly doesn't mean that you can't get in there and get your hands dirty," she said. "[I] still don't know any other girl welders so I'm looking forward to seeing a few."
