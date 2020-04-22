(WFSB) – Most people are likely working from home, which means people are driving their cars much less than normal.
Many car insurance companies are giving their clients discounts because they’re driving less.
“People just aren’t driving and Americans in general are sheltering in place as we’ve been told to do and when you don’t have accidents, and paying your insurance premiums, you have unexpected revenue,” said Bobby Donnelly, State Farm Agency Field Leader.
State Farm is giving that money back to their policy holders, along with many other auto insurance companies.
“We are doing it in the form of a dividend, and they don’t have to do anything,” Donnelly said.
The discount comes out automatically. State Farm is offering a 25 percent credit between March 20 and May 31 on auto insurance premiums. The credit will appear on June bills.
State Farm is also helping policy holders who can’t pay their insurance at the moment.
“We have frozen canceling people’s coverages as a result of non-payment because a lot of our policy holders may not be able to work right now and waiting on other forms of income,” Donnelly said.
As for other companies, Geico has a 15 percent discount for the next 6 to 12-month policy.
Farmers Insurance has a 25 percent discount for the month of April.
The Hartford is offering a 15 percent credit on April and May auto insurance premiums.
Agents say talk to your local insurance agent about a discount as many are offering it. Don’t be surprised if there are more insurance discounts in the future.
“If we do the work from home for a lot of people be the new morn, if that results in decreased driving miles, decreased accidents, it’s not unreasonable that we could look at doing something like this in the future,” Donnelly said.
