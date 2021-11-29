WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – The hiring crisis that we’re seeing across the country is also hitting local police departments.
However, for law enforcement, the struggle has come long before the pandemic.
This month, Channel 3 conducted an exclusive survey with police chiefs across the state and more than 87 percent revealed they’re having a hard time finding qualified recruits.
“With the climate we’re in with law enforcement, it’s not the most desirable job at the moment,” said Interim Police Chief Marc Balestracci.
Balestracci said that is the challenge his and all departments across Connecticut are facing.
Retirements just pile on the vacancies.
“It’s a significant problem,” Balestracci said.
A random search on policeapp.com turns up dozens of jobs at departments all over the state.
The staffing issues were made very clear in our exclusive survey with police chiefs.
In addition to 87 percent having a hard time finding qualified recruits, the survey revealed 29 percent believe increased staffing is the solution to making their department stronger.
“It’s not easy, it takes almost a year to get hired in the state of Connecticut. There are a lot of steps to it,” Balestracci said.
The hiring process is rigorous.
At a minimum, it takes more than a year before a recruit becomes an officer and the testing process covers everything from your mind to your strength, and some departments have seen some recruits burn out.
“The interview process is where we see a lot of people struggle,” Balestracci said.
So that’s where Waterford’s “path” program comes in, from the written exam, to the physical test, and the petrifying interview process.
The “path” program is catered to those serious or just curious about a career as an officer. They want recruits to know exactly what they’re signing up for.
“What we do is try to put you at ease and allow you to better prepare yourself,” Balestracci said.
The program doesn’t give the answers to the test, it’s like an SAT prep course, it gives recruits an inside track.
On a recent chilly Saturday morning, while many were asleep, 17 potential recruits were wide awake in a police classroom.
The recruits skewed younger. Many are in college or just graduated.
Nearly half were women.
“I feel like it’s really important for women to get out there and get involved in such an impactful career. We can really change lives within the community,” said Evelise Boenig.
Boenig is a criminology student at Eastern Connecticut State University and wants a job in law enforcement but is interested to learn what happens during an officer’s average shift.
“We always hear about the general gist and the extremes in the media, but we don’t really see what happens day to day and what a police officer does during their career,” Boenig said.
Waterford’s class sheds some light on it.
Balestracci explains the knowledge shared in this classroom here is a win-win. It helps prepare eager recruits and it helps staff the departments eagerly looking to hire.
“We’re no different from any other departments in the area. They’re all doing the same thing, so we’re competing for the same people,” Balestracci said.
The interim chief says many who walk through the doors have gone on to be officers.
If you are interested, you can contact the Law Enforcement Council of Connecticut.
