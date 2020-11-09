HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Some women in Connecticut are reacting to the Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris’ win to the White House.
At the West Indian Social Club in Hartford, Mayor Luke Bronin, along with supporters of Harris, came together to reflect on the significance of the win.
As President-elect Joe Biden claimed victory over the weekend, he and his running mate, are making history.
Harris is a 56-year-old daughter of immigrants. Her mother was born in India and her father is Jamaican.
Many voters in CT are celebrating Harris’ historic win. She would be the first woman vice president, the first Black vice president and first Asian-American vice president.
“I always vote for women because they’re going to press policies women will identify with,” said Stephanie Pierpont.
Only two other women have run as vice presidential nominees of a major party.
While many are celebrating the women, not everyone is.
