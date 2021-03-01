HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -Thousands of people across the state are finding themselves struggling to get COVID-19 vaccination appointments.
People have been comparing the process to buying concert tickets and this is becoming somewhat of an opening day routine.
When a new segment of the population can schedule appointments, the rush of people cripples the scheduling systems and Monday was no different.
But there is hope.
“I had to wait until today because today is the day people 55 and over can get their vaccines,” said Lisa Mancinone.
Lisa Mancinone has been waiting for this day. She’s over 55 and has health conditions that qualify her for the dose, but like so many others, she’s going to bed without an appointment.
“I don’t think there’s a chance I’ll get an appointment for a few months,” Mancinone said.
It seems to be a recurring problem when the state opens up the next phase of vaccinations.
“I know there was some frustration, a lot of people at the front door trying to squeeze through at 12:01 this morning or 8 a.m. this morning,” said Governor Ned Lamont.
That frustration continued throughout the day.
Channel 3’s Digital Content Producer Olivia Lank gave her eyewitness perspective. She’s tried all day to set up an appointment for her father and navigated four of the most popular sites to schedule.
Starting with CVS, all appointments were booked.
“You can’t do anything. You can’t go past here, there’s nothing you can do,” Lank said.
Hartford Healthcare has been having problems logging patients into their site. Lank kept getting an error screen and even when she got int, she found herself kicked right out.
“All of a sudden it would say, ‘oops, error,’ and log you out,” Lank said.
VAMS was also a source of frustration. Creating an account was easy, but people are waiting hours for a verification email.
Finally, Walgreens. After filling out a quick COVID screening, you can get in to make an appointment.
There are many options for dose one, but you can’t find a second dose.
“Because there’s no appointments available for a second dose right now, it won’t let you schedule your first dose,” Lank said.
As the frustration mounts, the state says keep trying. The initial surge should subside in about a week. Lamont says the wait is a lot short than it would have been if the state went with the CDC guidance.
“We got about 500,000 people all going for those 100,000 doses, so you can see there’s going to be a bit of a line right now, but if we had done it the other way, we would have had 1.8 million people going for those same number of doses,” Lamont said.
If you didn’t get an appointment on Monday, don’t give up. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is in transit and the state is getting 39,000 doses of that, so there is the expectation that more appointments will be available as the week goes on.
