BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – The state remains on pace to reopen some businesses on May 20, but there’s still a lot of questions about what that will look like.
This has been met with very mixed reactions from workers.
It’s no surprise that some of the workers are anxious to get back to business, but some still have a lot of questions and concerns.
Many hairstylists say they have concerns about returning back to work. Their industry is one where workers have to be in close contact with their clients for long stretches.
On Friday, Governor Ned Lamont released guidelines set for businesses including hair salons and barbershops.
Stylists must wear personal protective gear and that has some concerned.
“To be that close and on top of somebody is just not making sense to most of the hair dressing community,” said Liz Smith, owner of Shear Vision Hair.
Hair stylists aren't the only ones figuring out what to do. Restaurants and some retail office spaces can also reopen, at least in limited capacity, in phase one.
Norwalk-based HR consultant David Lewis is recommending businesses allow office workers to continue working from home. Protective gear and social distancing are big questions, but so is child care.
"Day care centers are going to have to figure out how to bring in children, keep social distancing from them? That just doesn't work," Lewis said.
A Pew Research Center poll released on Thursday asked people their thoughts on shelter-in-place orders. In states like Connecticut that are still under an order, 68 percent said they’re more worried about restrictions being lifted too soon.
In Connecticut, businesses have the option to not return on May 20.
