SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Many people took advantage of the gorgeous weather on Thursday by visiting state parks across the state.
While the top of Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury was still a little snowy, people were out enjoying the warmer temperatures, saying they were excited to get out of the house and into the woods.
“Feel amazing. I was just on my run and I was telling my friend it feels like my whole body is smiling with all the sunshine, so much needed after this winter we’ve had,” said Melody Hayward, of West Hartford.
The weather has finally started cooperating for hikers after a harsh January and February.
“Been shoveling a lot this winter. I’m glad to put the shovel away, enjoy the trees. They aren’t green, but the birds are back. We’ve been hearing birds for a while and we thought spring was coming,” said Azza & Pal Muvembi, of Bloomfield.
Widespread 60s had people digging through spring clothes Thursday morning, as no coat was required.
“Switch it up go for a hike, get some cardio in today. We were able to get a nice 5 miles. Got to a couple peaks,” said Cody Benson & Anthony Marrocco, of Bristol.
People were on their lunch breaks, had the day off, or were beginning their day with a hike before work later tonight.
“It’s absolutely gorgeous out, and even though I go in for night shifts, I needed to come out and enjoy the sun while it was out. I think we’re supposed to get snow next week which, you know, New England, but it’s just great to get out and enjoy the nice weather,” said Brianna Mellen.
A little bit of a mix is possible on Tuesday, which is hard to believe when it is so nice outside.
The warmer temps continue on Friday.
