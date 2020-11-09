(WFSB) – With businesses trying to stay afloat as coronavirus cases continue to climb, there’s a renewed call for more COVID relief money.
Those pushing for a new federal relief package say Congress needs to act now.
The financial impacts of the coronavirus continue to pile up. New Haven’s mayor says the city is looking at a multi-million dollar deficit and a number of small businesses that have so far survived, continue to struggle.
“My wife and I pretty much live here. We come here, we go home, we come here. That’s been our life since March 17,” said Nick Yorgakaros, Town Pizza Restaurant owner.
Since the pandemic started, Nick Yorgakaros says his Town Pizza Restaurant on Whitney Avenue, a staple fore more than 40 years, is barely getting by.
“We’re 80 percent off because most of our business is Yale and the downtown offices,” Yorgakaros said.
The news of a potentially effective vaccine gives him hope, but he feels another stimulus package is a must in order to help businesses stay afloat until consumer confidence returns.
“We know what’s needed and there ought to be bipartisan support because there is nothing red state or blue state about this crisis in our nation,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
Just down the street in front of New Haven City Hall, Senator Richard Blumenthal says Congress needs to make a second COVID-19 relief package a top priority.
The Democratic House passed a $3.4 trillion package, but the Republican controlled Senate says it’s way too much.
“What’s really important is meeting all the needs, state and local government, small businesses, families, frontline workers, hospital employees,” Blumenthal said.
For New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker, the city received $5 million in federal CARES Act money the first time around, a good chunk used to help the homeless, those struggling with eviction, and small businesses.
He says with city revenues down, New Haven is staring at a $13 million deficit this year.
“As the economy continues to deteriorate, that will put more pressure on us to do more, while we have less money to do it with,” Elicker said.
Blumenthal feels if both sides are willing to work, Congress can have a relief package in place by Thanksgiving, if not the first of the year, but the big question now is if they can agree on how much it will all cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.