BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) – The recent drought is taking a toll on maple syrup production in Connecticut.
Robert Lamothe said he has been in the maple business for 50 years. He’s the owner of Lamothe’s Sugar House in Burlington.
Lamothe said the drought has posed problems for him and other maple producers.
Low rainfall is problematic because, obviously, the trees need water.
“Right now what’s happening is there’s a deficiency. And they’re struggling,” Lamothe said.
Lamothe is worried that sap quality will suffer.
“I think that it’s going to be a high concentration of sugar and we’re not going to have a lot of water to go along with that sugar,” he said.
The effects of this drought could last for a while.
“But you’re going to see the effects of that,” Lamothe explained. “Some of it this year, but maybe up to two to three years from now.”
Between Burlington, Harwinton and New Hartford, there’s a total of 26 miles of tubing. That includes about 5,600 taps. Lamothe’s Sugar House is the largest maple producer in the state.
The tubing in “Sessions Woods” brings the sap to a storage tank. The sap is thin so it flows easily through it.
Lamothe said this year has also been difficult because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The maple business has been hit hard.
“Our revenue is down by about 50 percent,” he said. “We’re going to be off this year by about $60,000.”
Despite the challenges, Lamothe said he remains optimistic. His business is adapting to make ordering easy and safe. He holds demonstrations for visitors so they can check out the barn.
“I want them to forget just for a brief moment how stressful this year has been,” he said.
To learn more about Lamothe’s sugar house, head to its website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.