NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An event called the "no excuses march for education" kicked off in New Haven on Thursday morning.
Teachers, students and graduates gathered early in the morning to help others get their high school diplomas.
They plan to start the march at 10 a.m.
According to the state Department of Education, one in 10 people in Connecticut have not graduated from high school.
Organizers said they created Thursday's event to change that.
"So if your path wasn't traditional and you need that second chance, come back and see us," said Michelle Bonora, principal, New Haven Adult Education Center. "There are people here willing to help you with whatever barriers have existed in the path."
Following the march, a rally and community resource fair at the New Haven Adult Education building runs from noon until 3 p.m.
