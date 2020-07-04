WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Across the nation, activists are holding marches for “Liberty and Justice.”
The nationwide movement supports the recent protests calling for an end to systemic racism and police brutality.
The march for justice started at city hall and ended at the Waterbury green.
A crowd of about 50 people marched, passed out flowers, and spoke about the injustices they see in their communities.
The demonstrators carried signs calling for defunding the police, supporting black LGBTQ people, and ending racism.
The organizers of the rally are two recent high school graduates.
They say this march happening on Independence Day is symbolic.
“Independence Day does not symbolize freedom for everyone. It doesn’t. And we need to realize that, and we need to move against that,” said Hadiyah Sack, one of the organizers.
“Independence for white people is different from independence for people of color because unfortunately we don’t have the same freedoms. We have to be looking over our shoulder. We have to be making sure we don’t look suspicious,” said Clark Atkinson, another organizer.
The crowd was joined by several Waterbury organizations, including CAIR CT, RACCE, and the Waterbury Strong Community Collective.
