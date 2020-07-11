HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The death of George Floyd, caused by Minneapolis Police Officers, is unearthing a family’s pain here at home.
In 2005, a Hartford officer shot and killed Jashon Bryant.
Bryant’s family says they never received justice.
The officer who shot him was later acquitted of charges.
15 years later after Bryant died, loved ones are keeping his story alive.
Saturday, friends and family marched peacefully in his name.
With so many prolific cases re-igniting the Black Lives Matter movement, they felt their demonstration needed to lift Jashon Bryant’s name, highlighting the stories of families feeling justice was not served.
Former officer Robert Lawlor claimed Bryant reached for a gun, but no weapon was found.
The city of Hartford settled with the family, but for Bryant’s sister, it wasn’t enough.
“Every day I speak of him. I have a daughter who never ever got the chance to meet her uncle,” said Shirin Bryant. “My mom died not getting justice for her own son.
Saturday marks eight years since Bryant’s mother died.
The family held the march to honor both the son and the mother, who they say died with a broken heart.
