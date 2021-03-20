NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – In New Haven, restaurants received a much-needed boost in sales.
It follows after the state eased restrictions for specific businesses like eateries.
March Madness and the warm weather was also driving people to restaurants and sports bars on Saturday.
“We got a lot of reservations. A lot of people are booking through OpenTable, calling and making sure they have the reservations,” said Marco Siguenza of Jack’s Bar and Steakhouse.
The scene a welcomed sight for Siguenza during this downturn, but patrons too needed a night to show some sembalnace of life rebounding from the pandemic.
“I have no worries about going out to eat or anything like that. The vaccines are out, we’re eating outside, you know, I’m ready to start living again,” said Kevin Olenik.
So, it seems many felt the same as there were crowds up and down on College and Crown Streets in New Haven.
After months of cold weather, the first day of spring invited people to explore the Elm City. Inside the eateries, dim lighting and music created an ambience while plexiglass offered a protective barrier between tables.
A wait for a table outside now has become enjoyable for friends reuniting after some time apart.
“Now that the weather is nice, it’s great to come out and still remain a safe distance away from each other, but enjoy each other’s company, so it’s nice,” said Mirella Quintana.
“We can see the light at the end of the tunnel. We’re getting a lot of people,” Siguenza said.
While restaurants are at 100 percent capacity, that doesn’t mean they are packed because they still need to space out tables six feet apart.
