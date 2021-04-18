NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Marchers took to the streets in New Haven today to rally for those who have died at the hands of police officers.
They want to reenvision what policing looks like, especially in light of the recent police shooting deaths of Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb and Adam Toledo in Chicago, and the trial of Derek Chauvin.
They say law enforcement need to reevaluate how it protects the public.
Today’s rally was organized by the Central Connecticut Democratic Socialists of America.
Things started off on the New Haven Green in front of city hall.
From there, they marched to Yale’s Rose Center, which houses the university’s police station.
They chose to come here, saying Yale could do more for the community, especially after being involved in the 2019 shooting of Stephanie Washington, who was injured after being shot at by Yale and Hamden Police during a traffic stop.
“Yale could step up and do more, and that’s up to their priorities, so we’re letting them know it’s our priority to have public safety and not police," Justin Farmer, co-chair of the Central Connecticut Democratic Socialists of America, tells us.
Several New Haven Police officers were on standby at today's event in case things escalated.
