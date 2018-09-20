HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's now been one year since Hurricane Maria pounded Puerto Rico, but that didn't stop demonstrators from marching through the capital city to make a difference.
Many of the demonstrators have family members in Puerto Rico who are still suffering.
Some even relocated here to Connecticut after the storm hit. They want Puerto Ricans to know they have not forgotten about them and they are using their voices to demand more help in their recovery.
On Thursday night in Hartford, dozens of people marched in solemn solidarity to honor the men and women who lost their lives in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit the island one year ago.
As many of the demonstrators walked forward they couldn't help but think about what they left behind.
“I would say it's the most terrifying experience of my entire life,” said Pedro Bermudez.
Pedro Bermudez lived in Puerto Rico when the storm hit
“I have no words to describe the fear and the devastation that I saw in my soul. I still have the pain,” Bermudez said.
Bermudez and his wife Jeanette survived and moved to Hartford.
Today's march and vigil which was hosted by local advocacy groups warms his heart.
He says the people of Connecticut have made this state feel like home.
“People who didn't know us and they were so, so nice they opened their hearts to welcome us. We have to thank them,” Bermudez said.
Bremudez loves being near relatives like his granddaughter Ava-Lean and his daughter, Hartford city councilwoman Wildaliz Bermudez.
The family says the US government must do more to help Puerto Rico and Puerto Ricans recover.
“We’ve been at the grassroots level the amount of action and support that has been extended to the families who've arrived from Puerto Rico, but the reality is from the federal level we have barely received any support whatsoever,” said Wildaliz.
That’s why the demonstration was part vigil and part protest.
A year has passed since Maria hit, but marchers say we can't step forward without remembering the people who were left behind to deal with the storm's wrath.
Many of the demonstrators spoke about President Donald Trump's recent tweets questioning the reported death toll tied to Hurricane Maria. Most of them said those remarks were hurtful, untrue, and unproductive.
