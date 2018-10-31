UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A popular stop in Uncasville is closings its doors.
A WARN notice was issued to employees of Margaritaville at the Mohegan Sun Casino earlier this week.
Fifty-nine employees are affected.
There's no word on the reason for the closure.
There's also no word on when it will happen.
The businesses's website still lists it as open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.