Mariah Carey All I Want for Christmas is You tour

The Hallmark Channel presidents Mariah Carey All I Want for Christmas is You tour is coming to the Mohegan Sun Arena in December.

 Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - All Mariah Carey fans will want for Christmas is to be at Mohegan Sun.

The legendary singer will be at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Dec. 12 as part of her "Hallmark Channel presents Mariah Carey All I Want for Christmas is You" tour.

Mohegan Sun said Mariah Carey fan club members will get first access to tickets with a presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

It said tickets for everyone else go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

A dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to Toys for Tots.

For more information, head to Mohegan Sun's website here.

