UNCASVILLE, CT (WFSB) - All Mariah Carey fans will want for Christmas is to be at Mohegan Sun.
The legendary singer will be at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Dec. 12 as part of her "Hallmark Channel presents Mariah Carey All I Want for Christmas is You" tour.
Mohegan Sun said Mariah Carey fan club members will get first access to tickets with a presale on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
It said tickets for everyone else go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.
A dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to Toys for Tots.
🎄🎁🎅 JUST ANNOUNCED 🎅🎁🎄@MariahCarey brings the All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour to #MoheganSunArena on 12/12!A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to Toys for Tots.Tickets on sale Friday at 10am! https://t.co/y12nV6REag pic.twitter.com/pG0osfij6G— Mohegan Sun (@MoheganSun) September 30, 2019
For more information, head to Mohegan Sun's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.