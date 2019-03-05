BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - Talk about being in the right place at the right time.
A Marine Corps veteran rushed into a burning home in Branford Tuesday morning to rescue an elderly man inside.
The fire broke out at a home on Cedar Street Tuesday morning before noon.
Shawn Thaller, of Branford, was driving by when he saw the smoke.
“As I drove past the Post Office, I saw the smoke coming out the back of the house and the first instinct is to pull over and stop," Thaller said.
After hearing from someone outside the home that an elderly man was inside, Thaller and a nearby town worker went to the front door and kicked it in.
“He was actually rather upset because I was kicking down his door, and he was unaware that his house was on fire. I announced the house was on fire, but I don’t think he believed me at the time," Thaller said.
The deputy chief said both the man Thaller helped escape, and the other man who was on the back porch, refused treatment on scene.
As for the fire, crews focused much of their attention towards the back of the house, which the chief described as an apartment.
“We had a pretty good fire through in the back in the addition, probably 2 or 3 rooms going in the back. The guys did a really nice job, aggressive attack before it spread to the main house," said Branford Deputy Fire Chief Tim Judd.
As for his quick action, Thaller said it just came natural.
“I’m a Marine Corps veteran, I don’t think twice about these things," Thaller said.
It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.
