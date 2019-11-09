PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) – More than a hundred Marines are getting a warm welcome home at the US Naval Reserve in Plainville.
They are returning from a tour in Afghanistan and the community is looking to welcome them back with open arms.
They have been stateside for a few weeks, but Saturday is their official homecoming.
About 150 Marines are returning who were activated at the start of this year in January. They spent three months training before deploying overseas in April.
The Marines will return between 6 and 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
They have been at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina undergoing medical evaluations and handling administrative tasks.
The Local VFW said everyone is welcome to attend to help celebrate the return of the brave men and women.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.