MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) - A home in Marlborough was destroyed by a fire overnight.

A fire destroyed a home on Keirstead Circle in Marlborough the evening of Jan. 6.

The call for the fire on Keirstead Circle came in before midnight.

Channel 3 video from the scene showed heavy flames ripping through the home.

The fire caused the home to partially collapse.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

