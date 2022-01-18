MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) - A person was hospitalized from a house fire in Marlborough.
Firefighters said they were called to Oak Drive around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The victim in the single-family home was transported to Hartford Hospital.
The extent of the person's injuries was not released.
Crews from Marlborough, East Hampton, Glastonbury, Colchester, and Middlesex Medic responded to the scene.
The cause for the fire is under investigation.
