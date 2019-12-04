HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Maroon 5 announced a 2020 North American tour that includes a stop in Hartford.
The band, with special guest Meghan Trainor, will perform at the Xfinity Theatre on Sept. 9, according to Live Nation.
The tour kicks off on May 30 and features venues such as Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Citi Field and the Banc of California Stadium.
Meghan Trainor will appear on all show dates, Live Nation confirmed.
Tickets for the tour go on sale through certain promotions starting Monday, Dec. 9. They'll be available to the general public on Friday, Dec. 13.
More information, including tickets, can be found on LiveNation.com.
