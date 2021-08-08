NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The city of New Haven is reinstating its mask mandate.
Starting at 12 a.m. Monday, August 9, people have to wear masks indoors.
This mandate covers all establishments, including restaurants, gyms, and work offices.
People in New Haven must wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
This is in response to the Delta variant and the rising positivity rate.
New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond is encouraging people to get vaccinated if they haven't done so.
"Really instituting this mask is really so we can ensure that there are provisions in place to protect the population," Bond said.
"I want to be able to shop in relative safety and comfort, and I’d much rather do more stuff with a mask on than do less stuff with no mask, and I think everyone should be welcoming that," Griffin Radulski says.
The health department will issue fines to businesses that are not complying.
