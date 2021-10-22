WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As of midnight on Friday, West Hartford repealed its mask mandate.
West Hartford is in the COVID-19 yellow zone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s a low level of community transmission.
The news was welcome to members of gyms and fitness businesses, who showed up Friday morning eager to workout without masks.
People at Orangetheory in West Hartford were among the first to do it.
"It’s been a long 18 months going on two years so I think it is getting back to normal," said Todd Purcell of Avon. "I can’t wait to actually get out and just walk around without a mask on to restaurants and to the shopping malls and [go] to the gym."
Visitors called it progress.
"It definitely felt good because like wearing a mask inside in the gym, you’re sweating, you’ve got the n95 mask with a bunch of dust on it, your nose is always itchy. I’ve got a beard so my chin gets itchy," said Mike Ganley, an Edge Fitness member.
The boho chic boutique Mosaic Sun was open for six months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“It’s been hard with the masks," said Nancy Cowan, owner of the Mosaic Sun. "It was really hard to go backwards with the mask.”
Cowan said she was excited for the masks to come off in West Hartford so she could connect with customers on a different level.
“I’m thrilled that people are going to be able to come in and not wear a mask and not have a barrier between you and your customer, because that does affect sales," she said.
West Hartford reinstated its indoor mask mandate back in August.
Then, COVID-19 cases were in the red zone, or high-level community transmission, for every county in Connecticut.
Now West Hartford leaders said low transmission rates allowed them to lift the mask mandate. They reported that the vaccination rate for the town is also high at 87 percent of eligible residents.
Statewide, progress has also been made. Thursday, Connecticut's positivity rate was 1.67 with 224 people in the hospital. That was two fewer patients than the previous day.
It was welcome news for Toro Mexican Street Food, a restaurant that opened three weeks ago.
“I think more people will be comfortable to step outside of their homes, step outside of their shells," said Lauriel Keys, coordinator, Toro Mexican Street Food.
The town will only require masks in the public libraries.
They’re also asking unvaccinated people to continue to wear masks indoors.
Businesses may choose to have their own mask policies.
Keys said they’ll be comfortable with taking the cloth off.
“We love meeting new people, seeing people’s faces," she said. "We’re here to smile and have a good time.”
(9) comments
Another day, another news cycle! Announce yourself, Braveheart, we all know you just have to!
Getting vaccinated is super easy.
The first of many to fall !!!
Say goodbye to your overreach mandates
I applaud west Hartford for standing up to mob rules which afflicts our state
Want an easy way to tell who's vaccinated and who's not? The vaccinated ones will be the people still wearing their face diapers.
Derr....the unvaccinated likely never wore them. Boomer Sherlock you are. What a gem! Remember when people were eligible to get vaccinated and could not be bothered? Way to perpetuate the pandemic that you whine about daily! We remember and so does Pepperidge Farm.
Here is an easier way. The vaccinated ones will be alive.
Thinking only vaccinated people will be alive is an interesting take considering the over 99.9% survivability of the vast majority of the population from this virus before there even was a vaccine.
Now that we are on the topic of vaccination, the question is relevant. Have you been vaccinated? I will await the simple yes or no. We will see if you are capable of answering soon.
Shh, they won't acknowledge that. Otherwise what need is there for everyone no matter what to take an experimental "vaccine".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.