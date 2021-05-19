MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – People in Connecticut can finally take off the masks if they’re fully vaccinated.

The state rolled back restrictions on Wednesday following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that said those who have gotten COVID-19 shots can return to a more normal life.

State lifting COVID restriction on Wednesday In less than 24 hours, all COVID-19 business restrictions will be lifted in Connecticut.

The update arrives just in time for summer.

However, businesses and local government offices may still choose to require masks. In Meriden, everyone still must wear them inside city buildings.

“Ultimately, it’s really to kickstart the tourism economy, make sure there’s consumer confidence,” said Christine Castonguay, CT Office of Tourism interim director.

The tourism and hospitality industry was one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.

The CT Office of Tourism said last year, its lodging occupancy revenue was down 30 to 50 percent.

Now, it’s seeing more bookings and more attraction tickets being sold.

In Connecticut, officials said unvaccinated people should still wear a mask.

However, people no longer having to social distance and masks are no longer required for vaccinated people outside or inside.

“What I’m looking forward to though is the freedom to go more places,” said Lisa Mull of Wethersfield.

There are some exceptions to the rule.

Masks will still be required in certain settings, such as healthcare facilities and facilities housing vulnerable populations, public and private transit, correctional facilities, schools, and childcare facilities.

Also, unvaccinated people are still required to wear a mask indoors.

Stay with Channel 3 for more as Connecticut continues to reopen.